Council considers pay increase for more than 800 city employees

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Due to the hardships brought on by inflation, everyone's dollars aren’t going nearly as far as they used to. But for some city employees in Lexington, a raise could be on the way.

Around half of Lexington's non-sworn employees are on the cusp of getting some kind of pay increase. That's thanks to a compensation study paid for by government leaders.

The report from the Management Advisory Group, which studied current salaries, recommends pay increases for 841 positions within the city government. That’s 49.9% of the total 1,687 non-sworn positions in the city.

The potential pay bumps would depend on how many employees are currently considered underpaid compared to other cities and labor markets. It also factors in management input, recruitment and retention factors.

The 846 positions that are recommended to not receive an increase are the Department of Environmental Quality and Public Works Administration, the Office of Mayor, and the Council’s Office.

A big reason for the study is the number of vacant jobs in the city. According to the results of the study, 143 positions that could get pay bumps are vacant. Of that number, 24 positions are in the Division of Enhanced 9-1-1 (E-911), which could see the biggest overall raises of any division at 7.64%. In that department, 75 out of 79 positions would get a pay increase.

Human Resources Director Tamara Walters told councilmembers during a presentation on Tuesday that they do believe their recommendations would help retain current employees and attract others for vacant positions.

If the city decides to follow their recommendation, it would cost around $2.7 million annually without fringe benefits.

The earliest the council could vote on approving the recommendations would be October 24. The pay increases would go into effect the following Monday.

Employees with questions or concerns are advised to email CompStudy@lexingtonky.gov.

More information is included on a webpage created by the city: https://www.lexingtonky.gov/compensation-study