Domestic violence shelter works to offset growing costs

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18 — The rising cost of essential items is taking a toll on a Madison County non-profit dedicated to supporting survivors of domestic violence.

At Hope's Wings, the mission is to empower victims and to provide them with the resources necessary to get them back to a life of freedom after abuse.

The organization operates an emergency shelter and provides a number of services for women who have survived domestic violence.

Linda Bonnett was one of them.

"Everything you need is right here in these walls," Bonnett said.

After three decades is what she described as an abusive marriage, Bonnett came to Hope's Wings looking for freedom.

"I remember being in the bed one night, and I closed my eyes, and I said, 'Hey, I might not be home yet, but I am home right now. And I will have a home of my own someday,'" she said. "And I got that."

Bonnett is one of the many survivors who have started over at Hope's Wings, led by executive director Jennifer Lainhart.

"We want it to simply be a place where they can get some skills and some tools, and we'll invest in them for a little bit, and hopefully, they can be Lindas," Lainhart said.

Unfortunately, doing so has come with a growing price tag. Lainhart estimates their overall operating costs have increased by 35 to 40%.

Between utilities, food, basic supplies and housing, costs have gone up for everyone.

Hope's Wings, however, is trying to make up that cost for a dozen women and their children.

"It's crazy. You know what it is for your household, so you can imagine what it is for ours," Lainhart said.

To keep up, the shelter is looking for extra help. It accepts both monetary and physical donations of supplies, and in September, it is hosing its first 'Purple Gala', a major fundraising event.

"The money raised from that can take care of our utilities at our shelter for a year, almost a year and a half," Lainhart said.

The organization relies almost exclusively on donations and grants.

Bonnett hopes people will see just what kind of an impact they can make.

"If you're not in it, you don't think about it. And a lot of times, if you don't see it, it doesn't cross your mind," she said.

To learn more about Hope's Wings, as well as how you can donate and purchase tickets to the Purple Gala on September 6, you can find its website here.