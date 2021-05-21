Gov. Beshear speaks with LEX 18 to talk June 11 reopen date, economic impact

(LEX 18) — On June 11, Kentucky will be fully open for businesses as that's the day Governor Andy Beshear says all of the state's COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted, including the mask mandate and capacity limitations at events and venues.

But that light at the end of the tunnel is not coming quickly enough for Kentucky's top Republicans. State Senate President Robert Stivers and Republican House Speaker David Osborne are not letting up on Governor Beshear. They say he needs to reopen the state now to help get the economy back on track, writing the following in a joint statement:

"Last week’s updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention brought the welcome news Kentuckians have eagerly awaited for nearly a year – mask mandates and capacity restrictions can be lifted for fully vaccinated individuals. The people of this state have already been forced to wait as Governor Beshear sued to prevent the General Assembly’s work to eliminate these restrictions from going into effect. While states across the country have immediately begun lifting restrictions, the Governor has now decided to set a seemingly arbitrary date of June 11, to fully reopen the Commonwealth. The selective nature with which he chooses to follow the science and listen to the experts means that Kentucky will be one of the last states in the country to reopen and regain normalcy. The Governor should remove this unnecessary target date and let Kentuckians get back to their lives."

When LEX 18's Nancy Cox asked if restrictions would be lifted before June 11, the governor referenced a point he made a couple of weeks ago when making the announcement that he wanted to make sure 12 to 15-year-olds had the ability to get fully vaccinated before reopening the state.

"The day the CDC says fully vaccinated people don't have to wear a mask, we lifted the mask mandate for fully vaccinated people," said Gov. Beshear. "The CDC didn't say anything as far as capacity; that's somebody trying a bait-and-switch. What we're doing is making sure that we're not the fastest, we're the smartest. And I believe that 12 to 15-year-olds who just started getting vaccinated last Thursday ought to get the same chance to be just as protected as the legislative leaders that got vaccinated months ago."

Watch the full interview here: