Historic Georgetown home in need of repairs faces city-ordered demolition

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The historic Victorian-style home on the corner of South Hamilton and East Clinton in Georgetown could soon be torn down because of needed repairs.

The city of Georgetown's division of code enforcement sent a letter to the owners on August 1, officially notifying them that the city of Georgetown would bring the property up to proper health and safety standards and could even demolish the structure because of their "continued non-compliance" with the Georgetown-Scott County Building Inspection Office.

The owner, 72-year-old Marvin Baker, says he doesn't understand how it got to this point. He and his family purchased the home, built in 1896, thirteen years ago, to hand down to his grandchildren and appreciated the architecture and history.

"When I bought it, the inside of the house was a wreck," said Baker.

It's been vacant since.

Baker hired help and gutted the house.

"I've done it myself. Replumbed, rewired the electrical, and took all the walls out, the whole nine yards to remodel the inside of the house," said Baker.

Thirteen years later, the inside of the structure is still bare. The outside is also in need of repairs. The collapse of an addition, sending brick onto his neighbor's property, is what alerted code enforcement officers to structural issues.

A closer inspection by the division of code enforcement determined the residence was too dangerous for human occupancy, was causing safety concerns, and interfering with the "peaceful enjoyment" of the neighboring property owner.

Baker received a permit to start a project to repair and stabilize the structure by building a wall under the floor system. It expired on June 16.

On June 26, the city sent another letter informing Baker that he had not made enough progress on fixing the issues and condemned the home.

Baker says he tried to appeal and has hired an attorney to try to fight to keep the home standing and bring it up to code himself.

"I can't let it go," Baker said. " It ain't right to just let it go."

On Wednesday, a bright orange sign was taped to the front window, four months after the bricks fell. Code enforcement described the violations as a severe danger.

"I've already got it fixed to where I can tear that section off. It's an add-on and it was a poor quality," explained Baker.

But the official letter city officials sent Baker said he would receive a bill for between $30,000 and $50,000 for the demolition, hauling off debris, potential environmental remediation and dumping fees.

"I'm not okay with it," said Baker.

However, legally if he doesn't pay the bill, he could face having to give up the property and land to the city.

Georgetown is Kentucky's fastest-growing city. The house sits steps away from downtown and Georgetown College.

It's recognized on the National Register of Historic Places. The historic value is also why Baker says he can't let it go.

The mayor's office says after speaking with Baker's attorney on Tuesday, they offered to meet on Thursday.

"The City hopes that the homeowner will take advantage of this opportunity and that all parties involved can come to a resolution on this matter," wrote Chief Administrative Officer Devon Golden in a press release.