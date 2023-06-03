How a freshman councilmember is trying to drive the conversation of homelessness in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Freshman councilmember Tanya Fogle is taking it upon herself to reignite the flames of local government around homelessness and crime.

The Issue:

Over the past few years, neighbors in the first district where Fogle serves say crowds of street-involved and unhoused people there have grown and so have trespassing, harassment, and increased trash.

The city’s Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention describes street-involved as people who have homes but like hanging out with people out on the streets for various reasons.

Police Response:

After complaints of the population committing crimes at the bus stop on Third Street and Elm Tree Lane and near a Marathon Gas station nearby, police added extra patrol to the areas.

As a result, seven people were arrested, according to the city’s office of Chief Administrative Officer.

"Some people we got out with- they were given a citation, one had unrelated warrants, so they were arrested for those," said Guy Miller, spokesperson for Lexington Police. "Another individual was under the influence of narcotics."

From Jan. 1 to May 1 2023, Lexington Police arrested one person at Third and Elm before the extra patrols. They did not arrest 97% of the time for calls for service at that location. There were seven drunk or person down calls, four traffic or public hazards, one criminal trespassing and three disorderly calls made, according to police records obtained by LEX 18.

Police arrested eight people from the same time period at the Marathon gas station intersection. Most of the calls were for criminal trespassing. There was one assault with a weapon - a few drunk and disorderly calls according to police records of calls.

Criminalizing Poverty?

For Fogle, those arrests were disturbing and should have been handled differently.

"I was distraught," said Fogle. "The issue is why should they even go to court? Hopefully we can get in and speak to the judge and she can just dismiss it."

She made that known from the council chambers the next chance she got during the following council meeting.

Fogle says she visits the area every day, connecting with the group on a level that not many can.

"I love building relationships. And it's also important because I have been a person that was impacted by homelessness at a time in my life. And I know the struggles that they're going through right now. I've lived it," said Fogle. "I'm also here to show them that we can get out of this situation."

That hasn't been popular with some in her community who feel like the groups of people hanging out cause a safety issue and danger everyone else.

"We need to address what their needs are and find an alternative place for them to gather to have community and to have services provided to them," said Kate Savage, co-chair of VIA creative, the organization that sponsored the art feature at the bus stop.

From Jan. 1 to May 1 of this year, the Police received at least 36 calls for service in the area.

Their sentiments and frustrations have not stopped Fogle from advocating for the population's dignity and rights.

"Our citizens have the right to sit, stand or lay on any piece of property that's Lexington owns," Fogle said.

When asked about those claims, Miller said the policy of Lexington Police is to enforce and serve all community members equally according to the law and let the politicians handle the politics. He says they are only following up on calls for services or complaints about criminal activity.

He says police have to witness criminal activity, have evidence and be able to defend it in front of a judge.

"That officer would have to articulate why that person was a danger to themself and to arrest them," said Miller.

Fogle says she's just trying to stop the criminalization of poverty and work toward creating unhoused people with a safe place to just be.

"I am all for crime and punishment. But I want it to be done in a way that is fair. That is humane and that it doesn't beat a person who's already at the bottom, a little bit lower on the scale," said Fogle.

Street-Involved Causing Issues for Homeless?

John Williams is a middle-aged man with heart issues who is currently unhoused.

He says people like him are struggling with the label of criminals even though many of them have not participated in crime.

John Williams says there are street-involved people causing trouble for the entire group because they are often placed into the same box.

"It's really people that got places to go ,but they hang with the homeless. That's where they gonna try to get their money. "They don't care to throw the can over there. It don't bother them. They getting ready to go home. They don't have to deal with the aftermath," said John Williams who is currently unhoused.

Williams says he has witnessed and experienced what he feels is harassment by police for standing or sitting in places where the homeless are not wanted.

"They call it obstructing the sidewalk and loitering," said Williams.

What’s Next?

Fogle spoke to the crowd gathered at the Street Voice Team on Thursday, sharing her cell number, during their monthly meeting.

Lexington's homeless population formed the Street Voice Team as a communication and advocacy group in 2010. Members include people experiencing homelessness and those who formerly experienced it.

Fogle tried to convince those in attendance at the meeting that this time around, their voice and representation on the council would be different.

It follows a similar meeting with Winchester Road residents about property damage, criminal trespassing and harassment from unhoused or street-involved individuals in that area.

"I'm sympathetic to what has happened. But the real issue is poverty. The real issue is people not working. The real issue is people who don't have dignity imposed on them," said Fogle.

Proposed Solution:

Fogle’s proposed solution is what she's calling a dignity station, which will be a trailer fitting with space where they will be welcomed.

"They will have a shower. They will have restrooms and they will have a laundry facility. We will have paid staff. We will have security that will follow this trailer and it will be mobile," said Fogle.

Councilmembers voted on Tuesday to learn more about the plan.

It follows the unveiling of showers, laundry facilities, doctor and dental office space at the Lighthouse Day Center, which is currently in the area.

Those will be open for use this summer.