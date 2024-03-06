How the justice system is being used to go after alleged gangs in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — 11 people are facing rare charges after being accused of being a part of an organized criminal gang syndicate operating on Lexington's West End.

The area between Georgetown Street and Newtown Pike, referred to by many as the West End for years, is where Lexington Police's Gang Unit testified they had investigated criminal activity for at least ten years, according to court documents related to the case submitted in 2020.

The crimes included narcotics sales and use, firearms-related crimes, wanton crimes, and violent crimes committed under the alleged small gang cliques like Down Bottom Gang, West Side Crips, Rollin 60's Crips, Clicc Tight, SQUAD, G-Fam, and others.

Police said over the years, those small groups appeared to be more organized as they pushed back against rival gangs that claimed the North and East Sides.

A key figure that came up was Rawkwon Burse, who pled guilty to the amended down charge of second-degree manslaughter for the death of Akeem Lyvers back in November 2020.

Police identify Burse as one of the leaders of a West End alliance.

Anthony Beatty, William Ellison, Nasir Lyons, Tyler Mack, Tarrone Moss Jr., Jacori Perkins, Quadae Singleton, Jayon Williams, Keith Williams, and Malcolm Williams are also charged with engaging in organized crime.

Other charges for some include first and second-degree "persistent felony offender." Most have other ongoing cases related to drug trafficking or possession.

Police used social media posts and obtained warrants for cars and cellphones to gather some of the evidence against them, according to court records.

The law used to indict them as a group dates back to 1978. The "Gang Violence Prevention Act" was amended by lawmakers in 2018. Fayette County Prosecutor Kim Baird says this is just the second time it's been used since in Lexington.

"There are a lot of requirements that must be met under the statute, as you can see, so it is not something that is charged often," said Baird. "We have to make sure all of the elements are met through the investigation of the detectives before a detective charges the case, or we present this case to the grand jury for potential indictment."

Baird says the statute's purpose is to focus on those groups of individuals threatening residents' safety.

"It is a useful statute, but it takes a lot to make sure we have everything needed for a successful prosecution. Especially when the cases involve so many defendants," said Baird.

The first case was initiated in 2021 and involved 14 alleged East End gang defendants. It is still ongoing. A status hearing is set for mid-March.

In 2016, prosecutors successfully charged an organized criminal syndicate in Lexington based on retail thefts at local stores after the case went to the Kentucky Supreme Court.

Lexington Police said they could not comment because it is an ongoing investigation. However, Public Information Officer Hannah Sloan sent this statement:

"The Lexington Police Department has a Gang Unit dedicated to crimes involving known/suspected gang members and syndicates. These investigators work with internal personnel and law enforcement partners to identify, monitor, and prosecute those offenders who commit crimes.





The Lexington Police Department also collaborates with programs and partnerships whose efforts are strategic to impacting violence in our community and include ONE Lexington, New Vista, the Paramedicine program, NAMI, Crime Stoppers, Operation Making a Change, and more."

According to court records, to bring suspected gang members to prosecution, the gang unit has used a test called the "Criminal Gang Member Validation Form" since 2009.

To consider someone affiliated with a gang, they must receive a mathematical score of at least ten or more points on the validation sheet. They would then be "validated for further investigation" by specially trained investigators.

LEX 18 attempted to reach Burse and Singleton behind bars for this story. Singleton declined, and Burse could not be reached.