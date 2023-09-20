In-Depth: Should you get a COVID-19 booster? An infectious disease doctor shares advice

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentuckians continue to weigh getting the new COVID-19 booster shot as cases and hospitalizations spike.

The new booster is supposed to be available at physician offices and pharmacies this week, but not everyone has decided to take it.

Dr. Nicholas Van Sickel, Infectious Disease Physician and Interim Director of Infection Prevention and Control at UK Healthcare, says everyone over six months without an active case should be vaccinated.

"My pitch to people for the new COVID vaccine is to really follow the CDC guidance to look at what your risk factors are and especially if you are at higher risk, if you are at the extremes of age, if you have chronic medical conditions, if you have any immune compromised, they really encourage you to get it early," said Van Sickel.''

UK Healthcare sees about 20 cases daily who have tested positive for COVID-19; up to 10 people are admitted for symptoms daily. Some of those who tested positive have already recovered.

Van Sickel says more people vaccinated will help mitigate and slow the spread.

"The new vaccine is better matched variants that we're seeing circulating among United States right now and especially going into the winter season, fall and winter season. You want people to have protection, you want to avoid hospitalization, those people that are getting hospitalized every day, we can prevent that by giving them the vaccine. It offers good short term, up to six months protection against hospitalization and Intensive Care Unit admission," he explained.

For those with recent infections, Van Sickel has advice.

"if you've had COVID Recently, if you've had COVID in the last couple of months, probably up to three months. You can wait a little bit of time to get the vaccine. Really you can wait probably three months from when had COVID to get the vaccine. However, you don't have to. So, if you are going to your doctor next month and you have heart problems or lung problems, and they're like, Hey, let's give you a flu shot. And while you're here, do you want to get the COVID shot? I would just go ahead and do it. You know there's no harm in getting it," he said.

The CDC estimates just 21% of Americans have gotten a booster.

For the first time, vaccines for all three viruses, COVID, RSV, and Flu vaccine, are available this fall.

The shots are covered for those with private insurance.

The federal HHS Bridge Access Program For COVID-19 Vaccines and Treatments Program should provide free coverage for the uninsured.