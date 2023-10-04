In-Depth: Volunteers needed as dozens use free showers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three months after opening its doors, a Lexington non-profit says its Clean Start program sees dozens of people in need a week and is looking for more volunteers.

Executive Director Tay Henderson says after trying for three years to get the funding needed, generous donors came through to help them remodel the space to add showers and office space for providers.

"You can be all spiritual and preach the gospel, which we do. But you got to meet people where they're at," said Henderson.

Lighthouse Ministries has fed, clothed, and ministered to people in need in the community for years. Henderson hopes their shower ministry will eventually become their legacy.

"That's how you end homelessness. One person at a time. You gotta get involved. It's got to be more than just, you know, have a great day. They're not going to have a great day, and there's so many issues, underlying issues," said Henderson.

Clean Start sees about 60 people weekly and is open Monday through Friday.

They offer free showers, undergarments, and clothes and will soon offer other services like counseling, case workers, veteran affairs, and medical providers.

However, Henderson says they have had trouble getting volunteers to help since the pandemic.

"We definitely need people up here," said Henderson. "We need help like with the front desk or getting clean clothes for people, folding clothes, sorting stuff. I mean, if people aren't comfortable around people, we've got plenty for you to do in the back."

She says most of their help is retirees; others are between jobs, but they always need at least 2 to 4 more daily.

"There's always something for somebody to do, and downstairs, we need volunteers help serving our special evening meal," she explained.

If you'd like to help or sign up for a shower, you can do that in person or call 859-303-7014.

Other needs:

Shampoo, conditioner & body wash to refill dispensers

Deodorant

Razors & small packs of shaving cream

Talcum powder

Disinfectant cleaner

Underwear for men & women

Pants and belts for men & women