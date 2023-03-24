Kentuckians weigh impact of losing TikTok

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — With more than 150 million users in the United States, it's hard to find an industry the app hasn't touched.

For Bridal shop Twirl Boutique, TikTok has become a part of the daily job. Assistant Manager and Senior Bridal Stylist Madeline Crescitelli says it's how a lot of people are choosing to shop these days.

"I feel like a lot of, most people are planning their weddings from TikTok right now and like we don't see a lot of like Pinterest screenshots and things like that. People are coming in with screenshots either from our TikTok or TikToks they saw from another store. Do ya'll have anything like this," said Crescitelli.

Taylor Clark, Store Manager and Lead Bridal Stylist, says they found it to be the perfect way to relate to customers.

"We've found that bridal dress shopping can be very scary for a lot of brides, and it can be something that there's so many myths about, like what it's going to look like. And then there are so many worries about like, am I going to find something that's in my size? Am I going to be able to price point? So we've found that creating Tiktoks is a way that our brides who are coming in can be like, Okay, there's security in this like, I know what to expect. I know that there are girls that work there that have different body types," said Clark.

Influencer Parker Pannell credits the app for helping take him from Kentucky to Hollywood.

"I would not be where I am today if it weren't for TikTok," said Pannell.

The actor and comedian now lives in California. He says there is a financial aspect for creators.

"When I was 14 and I was doing TikTok, I would have been worried sick if this if happened then, but since then I've realized that TikTok is on the chopping block and I've started to diversify my audience and I started posting my content on other platforms," said Pannell.

Even internet providers like John Gill are using the app to educate and connect.

"I just connected a customer about six months ago. It was an 80-year-old couple and on their iPad, they wanted to make sure TikTok worked," said Gill.

They all represent the more than 150 million users in the U.S. touching every industry. Users who say they would feel the impact of an all-out ban.

"Maybe monitored at a better extent but definitely not taken away. It would hurt my business and hurt my influence," said Gill.

For years, TikTok has been making headlines about the safety and security of the app owned by a Chinese company. The Trump administration first threatened to ban the app in 2020.

On Thursday, TikTok's CEO made his first appearance before a congressional committee considering banning the app.