Kentucky educators encourage reading to help prevent the 'summer slide'

(LEX 18) — The final bell for the school year has already rang for most students in Kentucky, but it's not time to put the books away just yet.

Monday afternoon, educators and lawmakers gathered in Bourbon County to provide an update on the state's summer literacy programs.

Programs like "Summer Boost" are partnerships between local districts and the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE). This year, KDE provides 29 districts, including Bourbon County Schools, with 1,000 free books to distribute during summer meal services.

Kentucky's interim education commissioner, Robin Fields Kinney, advised that summer reading could help prevent some of the 'summer slide,' or learning loss that occurs during students' time away from the classroom.

"Children can lose up to three months of learning during the summertime," Kinney said on Monday. "A child's ability to read is a critical indicator of both educational and lifelong success."

Research published in the American Educational Research Journal shows between June and August, students lose anywhere from 17 to 28% of the reading skills they gain during the school year.

KDE is also providing a virtual 'read aloud' program, in which guest readers from around the state read children's books of their choice.

The initiatives come as part of the department's goal to improve early literacy in the state.

In the 2023 School Report Card released by KDE, 47% of elementary school students ranked "proficient" or "distinguished" in reading skills. For economically disadvantaged students, that number drops to just 38%. For students with disabilities, just 28%.

"Literacy is a very high priority for us," Kinney said.

KDE is also working to establish a Statewide Reading Research Center at the University of Louisville to study effective ways to promote literacy and pass them on to educators and families across the state.

One spot where early literacy can be accessed this summer is in public libraries.

Lexington Public Library branches are holding their summer kick-offs this week, encouraging young readers to get into the library with petting zoos and visits from popular book characters.

"The importance of getting kids to open a book is to close that gap," said Kelli Parmley, community relations manager at the Lexington Public Library. "And the more that they read, the more that they find things that interest them... I think when we have those things, they're more likely to open a book and practice [reading]."

Summer kick-off festivities and hours can be found below: