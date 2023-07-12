Kentucky transplant center's pause highlights bigger problem

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The temporary pause on lung transplants at UK Healthcare is highlighting a deeper issue: the impact of physician shortages nationwide.

UK HealthCare confirmed on Wednesday it would temporarily pause lung transplants, referrals and evaluations on August 18 until an undisclosed date.

A spokesperson said the move comes as a result of their current lung transplant surgical director accepting a leadership position at another high-volume academic institution. They are actively trying to recruit two physicians to resume operations.

"Until a new surgical director is recruited to lead the program, the UK HealthCare Transplant Center will temporarily pause lung transplant procedures," said Allison Perry, deputy public relations director for the medical campus.

A 2021 report from the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) estimated that the nationwide demand for all physicians will exceed the supply by more than 37,000 in 2034.

UK did not address how their search for physicians is going or when it would be complete.

It's news to lung transplant survivor, Mike Olsen, who says it's heartbreaking for many since the center is one of two in the state. He says he's heard from concerned friends already.

"For the patient, it's a lot of pressure and stress. It's almost like starting all over again," said Olsen. "It's very unnerving to know you're on a path and that path is interrupted."

His own path was interrupted after his original transplant surgery had to be put on pause due to complications with the organ. Olsen says he waited years for another shot.

"When you're fighting for air, your whole mindset is this may be my last day," he said.

Olsen says those waiting for their call will need to find a way to stay in good spirits amidst the changes.

"For me, it was helpful to be a part of a support group online for transplant patients in waiting so you can compare notes with other patients," said Olsen.

Diagnosed with chronic lung disease idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in 2014, doctors told him his time was limited.

"What the doctor told me is to get my affairs in order. In other words, you might die from this at any time," he said.

He's now breathing on his own without oxygen, grateful for every single breath after spending five years on a donor list.

"I'm very grateful to be alive. Grateful that someone signed their organ donor card so that I could live," said Olsen.

UK HealthCare says about 75 patients are impacted and nurse coordinators are working to transfer them to different centers.

This comes as demand for transplants in Kentucky remains high.

Kentucky has some of the highest rates of lung disease in the nation according to the American Lung Association. A large number of former coal miners in the state suffer from black lung.

Aside from primary care, the greatest physician shortages in Kentucky were predicted to be in surgical specialties and rural areas.

Donate Life estimates thousands of people need a lifesaving transplant and 22 people die waiting each day.

Olsen's mission is to keep advocating for them while also trying to win his own continued battle with health issues.

He currently is an advocate and works with the American Lung Association, University of Louisville, and the Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates.

UK Healthcare has reiterated that the pause is only temporary. They say they are actively recruiting multiple lung transplant surgeons and investing in building up their transplant program capacity.

