Lexington Affordable Housing Fund could see increase

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As conversations continue surrounding a shortage of affordable housing in Lexington, council members moved forward on a plan to increase funding to create more.

The City of Lexington's Office of Affordable Housing is tasked with managing the Affordable Housing Fund which provides loans and grants to developers and partners to build or preserve affordable housing.

By ordinance, the city adds $2 million to the fund every year. On Tuesday, the Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee voted 8 to 1 to change that.

"We know more resources need to be invested and provided for affordable housing and I think that's what we're attempting to do today," said Councilmember James Brown.

They want to explore changing the ordinance to make that contribution 1% of the city's general fund revenue. It would also contribute $750,000 for homelessness prevention and intervention. However, it would not move to the full council until June and would not take effect until 2025.

It's a move welcomed by community housing advocates and organizations like B.U.I.L.D. who have pushed for more affordable housing for almost 10 years.

A report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) revealed a shortage of 89,375 affordable and available rental homes for Kentuckians considered extremely low income.

In 2014, the fund started with $3 million. It's increased every year since.

Currently, 846 affordable apartments are under construction and scheduled to open next year.

But year after year, housing advocates like Ginny Ramsey, director and co-founder of Catholic Action Center warned it would not be enough for those in need of housing immediately.

"Every day we get the calls. Every day we try to send them places that they might be able to get help. Our Save Their Home fund doesn't have any dollars, everybody is experiencing that. You know, money has dried up in so many of the programs," said Ramsey.

The Housing Stabilization Program, administered by Community Action Council, has new guidelines that prioritize those on the verge of or facing eviction. It also be used for loss of income related to COVID-19.

Other Resources:

· Salvation Army Community Assistance: Can pay the last $300 of rent, utilities, or deposit. Individuals can only be assisted once each year.

· Community and Resident Services Emergency Financial Assistance: Can pay up to $800. Has to have 7-day eviction/forcible detainer notice, past due housing costs, or shut off notice for utilities.

· Christians in Community Service: Can help with the last $200. Social worker referral only.

· Cross Ministries: Can pay up to $100. Social worker referral only. Call Thursdays between 1 and 3 p.m.

· Black Church Coalition: Social worker referral only. Can pay the last $100.

· Domestic and Sexual Violence Prevention Coalition Housing Stability Program: For Individuals who are survivors of IPV (Intimate partner violence). Assistance cannot benefit the perpetrator (so cannot still be living with the perpetrator) Can help with up to $800 per year. Can help with rent at a current place or relocation costs. The advocate has to fill out the app and send it in on the client's behalf. They have a separate program for utilities that can help with $500 per survivor per year. Same with the other program, an advocate has to fill out the application with the client and turn it in on the client's behalf.

· Southland Dollar Club: This program can help with any sort of financial cost. They only take applications on Sundays starting at 6 a.m. They only take 15 applications per week and once those are full, the portal closes until the next Sunday at 6. There is not a specified amount they can help with. Just depends on each situation. Not guaranteed as they only pick a few from each week. If not picked one week can apply again.

· Cemetery Love Fund On Love Fund: Anyone can call the church office starting at 10 a.m. (859-269-2800) and make a self-referral. Love fund dates are the first Monday of each month. I have yet to hear of someone getting assistance through this but have just read about it on their website here: https://blsdemo.s3.amazonaws.com/portfolio/centenarylovefund/index.html#/ . Says they help about 25-40 households with rent/utilities each month and spend about $45,000-$65,000 in a typical year through this program.

· Maxwell Presbyterian: Client line 859-233-0723 – please leave a message and your call will be returned during office hours. Our office hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 12:00 pm-3:00 pm. Can help with rent or utilities.

