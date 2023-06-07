Lexington designers call for unity instead of violence this summer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Every summer, Lexington police say they see a slight uptick in criminal activity. It's the case for law enforcement agencies nationwide for property and violent crimes.

Americans are more likely to be a victim of violent crime during the summer months, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Statistics.

Warmer, longer days and more events are often blamed for the climb.

A group of Black male designers in Lexington believes more unity can help change the trend.

Life's been no crystal stair for Jason Williams, Steven Coffman, and Manuel Patton.

They all grew up in predominantly poor and marginalized neighborhoods and eventually got involved in organized crime.

"Once a kid, a young male gets ahold of some fast money, it's gon' be hard to get them a job. You have to show him something, so he can make his own money," said Williams.

Williams decided shortly after he got out of prison, that he wanted something better for himself and his children, away from the danger of the street life.

"Anytime you in that cell, in that situation, you'd be a fool to not do the same thing," said Williams.

All three men have built fashion brands and are using their stories to mentor others.

"Nobody is perfect, you know what I mean, and we just want to set the standards for the young people to let them know that they can be better," said Coffman.

Williams owns Na'sii, a streetwear brand on New Circle Rd. Patton owns a faith-based brand, Soul & Roses, and has a shop inside Fayette Mall. Manuel Patton owns the streetwear brand, Life is No Rehearsal.

All brands refer to their own personal lessons about who they are and what matters in life.

"All of us grew up pretty much in the mud," said Coffman. "We want to show the young people that they can get out of the mud too."

This summer, they decided to unite under the slogan "We all in the Same Gang."

We All In The Same Gang

The idea is the brainchild of anti-violence community activist Terry Dumphord who founded "The Voyage Movement."

"This is what unity looks like. We got three Black men with clothing lines. So they in the same lane, but they champion each other," said Dumphord.

Dumphord is hopeful small campaigns like this will encourage a movement of others joining the fight against violence in their community.

"Change your mentality. It is all of our problem," said Dumphord. "Start taking a personal accountability and responsibility for what goes on. Get back to our essence of what our ancestors taught us — it takes a village, so quit acting like you ain't part of the village."

Lexington crime data from 2018 to 2022 showed more than a fourth of all murders during the time period happened during the summer months of June, July and August.

Dumphord says both city leaders and community leaders are getting creative to reverse the trend.

"Yeah they saying this, yeah they saying that, and it may be so — but we not gon' stop working and trying to reduce whatever violence, whatever crime that could potentially happen," said Dumphord.

To date, Lexington has seen fewer shootings and fewer homicides than this time last year.

The Stop the Violence Block Party will be on June 8th from 12-2 p.m. at William Wells Brown Park.

For information on pre-ordering t-shirts, email Voyage.Movement@gmail.com or visit @voyage.movement on Instagram.

