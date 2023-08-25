Lexington family looking for answers more than 10 days after man dies in hit-and-run

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The family of the man who was hit and killed by a car in Lexington earlier this month is speaking out.

They're demanding justice for Ansean Jackson and want answers from the Lexington police.

Family and friends recently gathered to say unexpected final goodbyes. His mother, Gwen Johnson, says her son was surrounded by love.

"He loved life," said Johnson. "He was a very good son. He was a very good brother. He was a nephew. He was a cousin, he was a friend, and he was the type of person that never met a stranger."

She said Ansean had a lot of life left to live, and when she found out that he was hit by a car a killed while walking in Lexington, it broke her.

"I don't think a mother or a parent should have to find out how we found out," she said.

The victim's mother and her husband found out because of a Facebook post from a witness.

"We felt helpless," Johnson said. "We didn't know what to do."

All they could do was plan a funeral and mourn their loss.

Two weeks after he was killed, their tears are turning into even louder cries for justice.

"As a family, we want some type of closure because right now, all we're getting is bits and pieces, but we need the bits and pieces of the puzzle to fit in," said Johnson. "We want to know the truth. We want justice."

To this day, Johnson says she hasn't heard from the Lexington Police Department. Specifically, she wants to know why no one has been charged for what police have called a hit-and-run.

Police said the driver that was responsible or at least involved was under the influence. His blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit. That's all he was charged for... operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. He was not charged with leaving the scene of an accident or felony hit-and-run.

"LPD has done nothing for us, the victim, to notify, to let us know how the investigation is going or anything," said Johnson. "We have so many questions."

Lexington police haven't answered our questions about what happened either. They tell us they have no updates because it's an ongoing investigation.

Their statement from ten days ago says the driver of the car was 40-year-old Chris Parish.

Court records show this wasn't the only time he was arrested for driving while under the influence. He was found guilty in 2007, his license was suspended for 45 days, and he paid a fine.

In 2019, court records show Parish was charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance. It was amended down to a failure to report a traffic accident charge. He paid a fine of $143.

Parish is out on administrative release. His next court case is in October.

This is unlike the situation with the driver in another hit-and-run just hours later. Marcus Marshall has been jailed since. He's charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid.

The latest report from the Lexington Police Department says 168 pedestrians were killed in crashes in 2021 alone. Those collisions resulted in seven fatalities.

According to the Governor's Highway Safety Association's 2022 data, about 9,508 pedestrians were killed nationwide last year.

Johnson says as she waits for LPD, she has a message for the community... not to sit idly by.

"Everybody has to get involved," she said.