Lexington-Fayette County Health Department outlines COVID-19 booster shot requirements

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For some, it’s time to start thinking about adding a little more protection to the COVID-19 vaccine. Booster shots are now being recommended for a wide portion of the population.

“Anyone over the age of 65 is eligible. For 18-64, if you have underlying conditions like asthma, any sort of heart, lung, kidney disease, or if you’re a smoker and have ever been a smoker, you’re eligible,” said Kevin Hall from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

Hall went on to say anyone with a body mass index greater than 25 can also qualify along with those who live or work in a congregate setting like schools, jails, or long-term care facilities.

But there are a couple of catches to all of this, and they aren’t small items.

“This is for Pfizer only. If you received those other vaccines (Moderna or Johnson & Johnson), you do not want to want to mix and get the Pfizer booster,” Hall explained in no uncertain terms. He added that the state’s vaccine registry would have those records, and you wouldn’t even be allowed to get the booster.

You also need to wait until at least six months have elapsed since receiving the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Hall recommends bringing your COVID-19 vaccination card to any booster shot appointment to make that process run more quickly and efficiently.

And because this is the time of year when we begin thinking about a seasonal flu vaccine, many wonder if it’s safe to receive both shots at or around the same time.

“This can be a one-stop thing,” Hall said. “Studies have shown at this stage that it’ll be effective with other vaccines. So if you have an appointment for a COVID booster, then ask us about a flu shot or vice versa,” he continued.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department webpage: lfchd.org is loaded with information to answer many of your questions.