Lexington FBI Academy grad looks optimistically toward future despite current trends

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Attending the FBI's National Police Academy has put a lot about the future into perspective for UK Officer Lt. Jake Finley.

Keeping his community safe as a police officer is all Jake Finley has wanted to do since he was a child.

His father was a Scott County Sheriff's Deputy, and he had several military ties in his family.

"It was kind of the life I lived. The life that I saw. The life that I wanted to do," said Finley.

Now in his 30s, he's six years on the force at the state's largest college as night shift lieutenant of patrol for the University of Kentucky.

"I still enjoy getting out there taking calls, taking reports, doing investigations," said Finley.

In his role, Finley is the highest level of officer command on staff for his shift. He says leadership and becoming a K-9 officer has always been a goal for him.

"A lot of law enforcement family that I'm a part of, my dad was in law enforcement, pointed me in the direction of the University of Kentucky. The biggest aspect is the training, you know especially with Chief Monroe, right now, his biggest pushes is making sure that all his officers are the most well-trained officers out there," said Finley.

He became a K-9 officer until his partner died and just graduated from the FBI's National Police Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Right on track to continue using his leadership skills.

"That was the biggest reason for me coming as for the opportunity to at least get K-9 and then work my way up to leadership and build a resume for my career," said Finley.

A career he's looking forward to enjoying for years to come despite national trends showing more officers than typical, leaving the force.

A survey by The Police Executive Research Forum of around 200 respondents revealed there were 47% more resignations and 19% more retirements in 2022 compared to 2019.

The small sample highlights a big trend.

In Kentucky, The Lexington Police Department's authorized strength for sworn officers is 639. As of June 19, 2023, the department had 99 vacancies.

There are 24 recruits currently in the Academy.

UK Police is authorized for 67 sworn police officers with 15 vacant open positions as of June 21, 2023.

Finley says the tools he learned and networking at the National Academy combined with his past training will be instrumental to a long career.

"It really pushes you. It makes you have those conversations in your head of why am I doing this, who am I doing this for, different things like that so you definitely have a conversation with yourself," said Finley.

He spent 10 weeks studying courses on officer resiliency, trauma-informed leadership, safety and wellness. Physical training and the final yellow brick challenge pushed him past limits known and unknown.

"It's a very humbling experience," said Finley.

Finley says the future officer is an inspired individual who is community focused and always willing to learn.

"Definitely takes a different way of thinking and I think that we are seeing that with the individuals that are coming into the law enforcement field," he said.

Less than 1% of police officers are accepted into the FBI's prestigious national academy in Quantico, Virginia.

This June, four Kentucky officers graduated from the program:

• Lieutenant Charles Finley, Jr., University of Kentucky Police Department

• Captain Gary Helton, Kenton County Police Department

• Lieutenant Jonathan McGehee, Kentucky State Police – Post 2

• Captain Joshua Nash, Georgetown Police Department

The FBI says FBI Academy instructors, special agents, and other staff with advanced degrees provide the training and many instructors are recognized internationally in their fields.

Many courses are accredited.

They track a total of 54,366 graduates who have completed the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935.

The National Academy is held at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, the same facility where the FBI trains its new special agents and intelligence analysts.

This June's graduating class was the 286 seasons. Lt. Finley is the 11th graduate of the program. Seven officers are still with the department.

UK Chief Joe Monroe says they have taken several steps to attract talented officers:



"Changed the application process to now have a police officer posting open continuously instead of only a couple of times a year. This has helped us in increasing the number of applicants.

Engaging in national marketing efforts to recruit beyond the boundaries of Kentucky.

Began working with the military to recruit service members who have fulfilled their military requirements and are looking for job opportunities.

Offering financial incentives for newly hired sworn officers and other financial incentives for longevity, education and military experience."

To fill vacancies, LPD says they are continuing to hire. Anyone interested in learning more or applying should visit this website. Upon graduating from the Academy, recruits will receive a $3,000 bonus.