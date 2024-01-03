Local organization needs community support to assist trafficking victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Inside the doors of Natalie's Sisters in Lexington, you'll find an organization that's spent years working to assist at-risk women in Central Kentucky.

Executive director, Jani Lewis, said the center averages more than 160 visitors per week. When the non-profit first opened its doors in 2016, it typically just saw a handful of women every week.

Many of those women are victims of human trafficking.

"There's so many people that are unaware that there's any trafficking or sexual exploitation happening at all," Lewis said.

It's a growing problem across the country as children and adults alike are exploited for labor or sex.

The state's Human Trafficking Task Force explained it's difficult to get an accurate count of adult trafficking victims, as it often goes underreported.

In the state's latest social services report, however, nearly 350 investigations into child trafficking allegations were recorded in 2022. Just 19 were recorded in 2013.

It mirrors trends Lewis said Natalie's Sisters is seeing.

"More and more people are learning that we're here, and sisters refer other sisters here, but also with the opioid epidemic and inflation, and even lasting results of COVID, there's just more and more ladies that need help," Lewis said.

Natalie's Sisters works to help people start to find a way out, but this Nation Human Trafficking Awareness Month, they're asking for help from community members to do so.

The organization is in need of very specific clothing items: new or gently worn women's leggings, t-shirts, socks, coats, and tennis shoes of all sizes, as well as new women's underwear.

The organization asks people to only make donations included in the list above due to space limitations.

"If we didn't have those community resources available to us, we would not be able to function," Lewis explained.

To set up a drop-off time, you can reach the center at 859-533-5946 or email melinda@natlaiessisters.org.

