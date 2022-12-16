More juveniles committing serious crimes in Kentucky

(LEX 18) — One of the biggest reasons for the new changes coming to Kentucky's juvenile justice system is the number of young people in Kentucky committing more serious crimes.

A snapshot in time from November 16, 2022, reveals the number of complaints against kids for gun-related crimes has risen in Kentucky overall. The state has seen a 31.8% increase in reported complaints since 2015.

"Sadly, the DJJ system is just totally different than it was 20 years ago," said Governor Beshear on Thursday.

Of the males currently in state juvenile detention centers, he says 48% are in for the highest levels of offense: Felony C and above.

"I hope that there is a future in a near future where so much of our violent crime is not being committed by juveniles, but right now it is. It is," said Beshear.

While not all violent crime by children is committed using a gun, data shows that many of them are using guns.

In Fayette County, there was a 15.6% increase in complaints against youth involving a gun this year.

In Jefferson County, there was a 10.85% decrease, but that still represented 230 different complaints.

The rest of the counties in Kentucky saw an 18.39% increase combined.

Anyone can file a complaint against a juvenile, including a police officer, victim, parent or school official and one complaint can include multiple charges.

What's being done?

Governor Beshear says there are already a number of programs.

The following programs are provided to youth in state custody at the Department of Juvenile Justice. Programs are provided based on the youth's detainment within the DJJ as well as their risk/needs assessment and offenses.

- Education (for youth in detention, day treatment and residential placement. High school and GED)

- Vocational Education (for youth in residential placement and this is facility specific)

- Case Management, Assessment and Referral to Community Providers for probated youth and youth on supervised placement (committed and returning to the community)

- Sex Offender Assessment and Treatment (for youth adjudicated and declared as juvenile sex offenders and those ordered to complete sex offender treatments)

- Trauma and Grief Component Therapy for Adolescents (residential programs and some components in detention provided by the mental health branch)

- Being a Pro (an evidence-informed program, cognitive behavioral based that is focused on pro-social reasoning provided in residential programs)

- Skill Streaming the Adolescent — evidence-based program (residential programs and alternatives to detention programs. Can be used in detention)

- Aggression Replacement Training — evidence-based program (provided in YDC level)

- Cannabis Youth Treatment — substance use disorder treatment program (residential)

- HEEROs (Helping Everyone/Each Other Reach Out) program — program that helps youth regain/rebuild lasting connections in the community (Ashland GH)

- YAP (Youth Advocacy Program) — evidence-based practice for youth in community (provided in multiple counties, Fayette and Jefferson and expanding into additional counties). It is a wraparound program and includes mentoring.

- AETNA care management, referrals and access to service providers (for all youth qualifying for Medicaid and committed to DJJ)

- KY Partnership for Youth — for Families and Children — leadership program for youth (piloted)

- Mental Health Branch provides behavioral health services, assessments and treatment, licensed behavioral health providers in YDC, regional psychologists, and Chief of Mental Health Services (contracted through UK).

Kids who have a complaint filed against them are given the opportunity to meet with a Court Designated Worker (CDW).

In Kentucky, CDWs process complaints filed against children under the age of 18 before any action is taken in formal court. Upon completion of the CDW program, charges can be removed from a juvenile's record.

With programs across the state focused on prevention and intervention, Beshear is hoping the trend will eventually change.

"We have got to turn around what we are seeing in terms of violent crimes committed by youth, and I think that is both interventions. I also believe that it is opportunity and the belief that there is opportunity," he said.

