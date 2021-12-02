National survey: Americans aren't getting flu shots, Kentucky follows that trend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Many Americans are considering skipping their flu shot this year, according to a new survey.

The National Foundation for Infectious Diseases surveyed more than 1,000 U.S. adults and found more than 40% of them said they aren't planning to get a shot for various reasons.

"I think some people have the burnout syndrome so to speak. They've gotten maybe two vaccines. They've gotten a booster," said Clarence Sullivan, pharmacist and owner of The Pharmacy Shop.

Some people said they didn't think flu vaccines worked. Some said they never got the flu. Some were worried about side effects, while others felt like the flu vaccine would give them the flu.

Sullivans says he hopes people reconsider because we don't know what to expect this flu season that's according amid the reassurance of another increase in COVID cases.

"We don't know what's going to happen with any of the variants, so we certainly don't need a flu on top of that," said Sullivan.

Looking at how many Kentuckians are getting their flu shots, according to data we got from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Human Services, last year's data shows just over 24% of Kentuckians got their flu shot during the entire season. That was the highest number we've seen in years.

While it is still early, this year's data shows just under 15% of Kentuckians getting their flu shot.

The Pharmacy Shop administers 400 to 500 flu shots every year. Despite national trends, they expect to do even more than that this year.