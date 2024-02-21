New anti-human trafficking report highlights room for improvement in Kentucky

WILMORE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A new report is offering a number of recommendations for state leaders to improve how the Commonwealth is addressing the issue of human trafficking.

The Kentucky Statewide Human Trafficking Task Force released its data report this week, which compiles several years of data and an analysis of how the state is currently tackling the problem.

The report cites a 2023 report card from Shared Hope International, which gave Kentucky a 'D' grade, with its lowest scores in providing a continuum of care, as well as prevention and training services.

The report also cites a number of different sources of data, including the FBI's Crime Data Explorer, as well as data directly from Kentucky law enforcement agencies.

Among the data insights, the report found the number of reported human trafficking incidents has remained significantly elevated since 2017, and includes both instances of sex trafficking and labor trafficking.

Glenn Harden, chair of the task force's data and research working group, co-authored the report.

“The fundamental goal here is to create a better Commonwealth, to support survivors, to protect people,” Harden said.

The task force shared the report with the governor, attorney general, and legislative leaders in Kentucky.

The report offers 10 recommendations for how the state can better address and prevent instances of human trafficking. Those recommendations include promoting more comprehensive data collection, providing well-informed training opportunities for law enforcement and public health professionals, and addressing the issue of trafficking by family members.

The full report can be viewed below:

Harden added that there are many things the state is already doing well in addressing trafficking. He pointed to the network of organizations across the state assisting survivors, such as Refuge for Women Kentucky.

Refuge for Women just recently opened a transitional housing complex for adult women who were victims of trafficking.

“We have the apartments fully furnished so that they feel at home right when they move in,” said Deanna Lynn, executive director and survivor of sex trafficking.

“Here, I had a lot of people who stepped into my pain and a lot of people who fought for my life when I didn’t think my life was worth living.”

Lynn added more work needs to be done in terms of educating people about trafficking. She explained one myth is that most victims are "kidnapped." Instead, most traffickers are people the victim already knows, like a family member, friend, or boyfriend.

If you or a loved one are a victim of human trafficking, help is available. A national, confidential hotline is available at 1-888-373-7888. You can also text 'HELP' to 233733.