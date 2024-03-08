Parents react to Rise STEM Academy's move to pause middle school expansion

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Monica Mundy's daughter was accepted into the Rise STEM Academy for Girls the first year it began. They were excited and hopeful for what it would mean for her future.

"When we saw the opportunity for her to be involved in a STEM field, it was something that we jumped at," said Mundy. "I am not from a STEM field. I never had that opportunity, and I wanted that opportunity for her."

The program's goal is to attract disadvantaged students and students of color.

The opportunity to grow is one of the characteristics parent Jaime Hurt loved.

"We were so relieved to know that we would see through [this school] eighth grade," said Hurt. "And then, by that time, she would be so well developed and nurtured and cared for that, surely, she would get into one of the best programs in high school. We've got plenty of time to cultivate her," said Hurt.

Mundy says despite challenges, they clung to the promise that with each grade, the school would expand with their students.

"We were told in the Fall during a board meeting that there would be $2.2 million in renovations taking place for our girls," said Mundy.

On Tuesday, they met with Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins and learned that the planned expansion would not happen.

"Pausing the expansion of the program into middle school gives us the opportunity and time to strengthen our K-5 STEM program, laying the foundation for a promising future," said Liggins. "We will dedicate all our energy and resources to providing exceptional learning experiences for all Rise scholars."

On Wednesday, parents gathered over warm coffee, using comfort to support each other after being told the planned expansion of a middle school would not happen.

"They waited until March to share that there would be no school at all instead of letting parents be a part of the decision," said Mundy.

Liggins admitted the timing was not ideal.

"This unfortunate decision was ultimately made at the last minute after my team and I really exhausted every opportunity we can to figure out a way to make it work," he said.

He said the biggest challenge was trying to adjust to the constant change at the school and trying to make the program work in two separate buildings with teachers needing multiple certifications. Liggins also expressed concern about partnerships and programs that would be able to be offered.

"We don't have a strong enough foundation," Liggins said.

Mundy and Hurt say issues at the school went unresolved for years with little communication.

"We have been cast aside and pushed off completely for years, and it has absolutely hit a tipping point. We are furious," said Hurt.

The options given by the district are either returning to their home district or applying for a special program.

Hurt says she worries about whether students will be accepted to those programs, which are largely based on test scores.

"I don't think many of our students meet that requirement, but we don't know that because they don't reveal those test scores to us," said Hurt.

Their feelings of frustration and loss have been echoed throughout the Rise parent community.

Jill Johnson says she worries about the future of her kids. One is in second grade, and the other just got accepted to kindergarten.

"While the district closed the door for 50 fifth graders this week, they also opened door for 50 kindergarten families that are likely not aware that the district is not prioritizing Rise," said Johnson. "What I mean by not prioritizing is the lack of communication and transparency from the district and little action to deliver on the vision of the program at the district's level the last three years. Our girls deserve the STEM education they were promised."

Parents plan to continue advocating for more specific plans at the upcoming school board meeting, while Mundy is calling for a public apology.

"Not only for what they are doing for these children now but for what they have been doing to these children since this school was open," said Mundy. "Because they can blame this on COVID, they can blame this on transitions, but the bottom line is when the district wants to put their money and their resources to support students, they do."

At the equity council meeting on Tuesday, board member Amanda Ferguson said the board was unaware of the decision until hours before parents found out.

Fayette County Public Schools has not shared specific plans or information about how long the pause will last.