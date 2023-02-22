Questions raised over burglary investigation, homicide in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials believe Oscar Daniel Wilds forced his way into a home on Jouett Creek Drive, which is near Jacobson Park, shortly after midnight.

When officials got to the scene, they found 19-year-old Wilds with multiple gunshot wounds from the homeowner.

Friends and family reached out to LEX 18 questioning the label of "burglar".

Daniel's mother, Miss Wilds, sat down with LEX 18 and shared what they knew about that night.

Wilds says her son was a happy, hilarious, animal lover, with friends and family who loved him. He was a former Transylvania University student before transferring to Bluegrass Community and Technical College.

Wilds says that while her son may have been under the influence, they believe the evidence will show this was accidental. In the meantime, she’s asking people not to judge Daniel by the last 10 minutes of his life.

Daniel lived in the neighborhood and his family believes he thought he was at his own home.

LEX 18 reached out to the Lexington Police Department to try to find out if it's an angle they are looking into.

Police say it is still an ongoing investigation and they don't have anything additional to release. They added that prematurely releasing information could compromise the investigation.

They did point out that there are different definitions for burglary and robbery.

According to Kentucky law, robbery would mean there was or could be proven to be "intent" to steal and take something directly from someone using force, threats, or violence.

Whereas the law in Kentucky for burglary would be unlawfully entering or remaining in a building with the intent to commit a crime. It's considered burglary regardless of whether the person eventually committed the crime or not. Whether it is a break-in or entering through an unlocked door, it can attract a burglary charge as well.

Regardless, Kentucky's "stand your ground" law allows its residents to use deadly force against intruders they believe are breaking into their home.

Wilds says it's too soon for judgment on either side and the family is hoping they can grieve in peace until police release more.

