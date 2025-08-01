Report: Families facing back-to-school budget crunch

(LEX 18) — The pressure is on for parents who are back-to-school shopping. Experts say inflation and tariffs are driving prices higher for classroom essentials, including backpacks and pencils.

In fact, a new report from Intuit Credit Karma says nearly half of parents will take on debt to pay for school supplies this year.

Retired educator Nancy Ashbrook has become an expert back-to-school shopper, hunting for deals on items for her two grandchildren in Scott County.

She showed LEX 18 her office, where she stores the school supplies she stocks up on all year long. Ashbrook says she visits multiple websites and tracks the prices of certain items.

Her efforts have paid off. Ashbrook estimates she'll spend about $40 on supplies for each child this year.

"Cardstock prices have really jumped up high, even in the last three years. It's amazing how expensive it is," Ashbrook said. "If you've got a family of five, it gets expensive, so really trying to find those deals and sales."

Many Kentucky families may be feeling the financial strain as the new school year approaches. That same report from Intuit Credit Karma shows 38% of parents expect to spend between $500 and $1,500 on back-to-school expenses.

More than two-thirds feel their child's school passed down more costs onto parents this year compared to previous years.

University of Kentucky economist Mike Clark says tariff threats and inflation on some key items could change consumer behavior as kids head back to class.

"Rather than buying a more expensive brand of a tennis shoe, we might trade down to a less expensive brand of a tennis shoe or any type of clothing item. So there are those types of choices that you'll see consumers making," Clark said.

Ashbrook's advice? Start as early as possible and take advantage of sales like Amazon's Prime Day. You can also shop ahead for next year once items go on clearance.

"Trying to look ahead and see what things you need, that you can get at a really reasonable price," Ashbrook said.

Families in need will be able to receive free backpacks and school supplies Saturday, August 2nd thanks to the YMCA of Central Kentucky. Find times and a list of locations here.

