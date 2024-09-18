Report: Nearly half of renters are using more than 30% of their income on housing costs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Renters across the country are frustrated as their monthly bills keep climbing, and a new report is providing insight into just how bad it has gotten.

The latest American Community Survey by the U.S. Census Bureau revealed 49.7% of renting households are considered "cost-burdened" or spend more than 30% of their income on housing.

Alyssa Bolen, of Richmond, struggled to find a place to rent within her budget at all.

She made a running list of all of the calls she made to landlords and property managers, reaching a count of nearly 30.

"It was just frustration. Because everyone that I called either didn't answer or didn't have anything available, or it was out of my price range," she said.

Even now, after finding a rental in her budget, she said she still has to use two paychecks to cover the cost.

We asked renters to share what they are facing on an LEX 18 Facebook post this week. Dozens commented and emailed to share stories similar to Bolen's.

The question remains for many renters: when will it get better?

Cities like Lexington are working to provide more affordable housing for residents.

Charlie Lanter, the city's commissioner for housing advocacy, said it's a problem of supply and demand. There isn't enough housing in the market to meet the needs of renters.

"What we've been doing here is trying to work with the supply gap issue that causes that," Lanter said.

Lexington currently invests $5 million per year in affordable housing projects.

Lanter said the city is also focusing on housing density within city limits, but construction projects often take long periods of time to complete.

"It's not something that any community can just wave a wand and fix," he said.

Meanwhile, housing costs continue to climb. In 2023, the Census Bureau reported a 3.7% increase in average monthly rent.

"For me, rent comes first. You have to have somewhere to live to do anything else," Bolen said.

While she was finally able to find a home in her budget, she's hoping she doesn't have to resort back to her long list of phone numbers in another year.