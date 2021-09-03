Student quarantines lead to mixed opinions on virtual learning

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Thousands of students are in quarantine in schools across Kentucky, the question is what to do about it?

Contessa Jones has a daughter in Garrard County Public Schools and says she's sick of worrying whether her child will be sent home next.

"I think it's just stressful for everybody," said Jones. "You don't know from one day to the next if you have to leave work to pick your kid up from school or if they're going to have cheer practice or softball practice."

In Garrard County, there are 115 students in quarantine because of COVID-19. They aren't alone.

There are 2,059 people quarantined in Fayette County Public Schools, 610 quarantined in Franklin County Public Schools, and 604 in Madison County Public Schools just to name a few.

The numbers have parents like Jones questioning if it's even worth it to stay in school in person.

"Sometimes I'd rather just stay home and do virtual," said Jones.

There are other parents who understand the risk and do still want their kids in school in person.

"I feel it's good for their socialism, to be part of the school system and to be involved with everything. I think they miss out on a lot when they're not in school in person," said Garrard County parent Angela Howard.

It's a mixed bag when you ask parents.

"I talked to so many parents worried who feel like 'No, I'm keeping my kids at home until this goes away.' But then I thought about it and I'm like no I don't think it's going away. I feel like if we keep them home, they're going to be 20 when I graduate," said Mercer County parent Amanda Penman.

Even if schools wanted to, this year they don't have a lot of options on the virtual front.

State law only allows districts 10 non-traditional learning (NTI) days. Still, with the infection rates Kentucky is seeing, they all seem to agree that something must be done.