Study aims to destigmatize overdose loss

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to a recent RAND study, more than 40% of Americans know someone who has died of a drug overdose.

Rates of exposure to drug overdose deaths were significantly higher in New England and the East South Central region, which includes Kentucky.

Dr. Julie Cerel, a professor and licensed psychologist at UK is known for her expertise in suicide prevention and bereavement.

Recently, her line of work led her to the RAND study on drug overdose exposure, which can be found here.

“There was really no good work at all that helped us understand how many people are impacted by an overdose death, and we found that so surprising because we hear about overdoses all the time,” said Cerel.

In 2022, more than 2,000 Kentuckians lost their lives to a drug overdose.

Cerel says the deaths leave behind more than family and friends. Entire classrooms, workplaces, and communities of faith are touched when someone dies from a drug overdose.

The study found that 125 million American adults have experienced such a loss.

Deputy legal counsel for Addiction Recovery Center (ARC), Jonathan Gay says unfortunately, he’s not surprised at the stat.

“I've personally seen probably 20 individuals over the course of my legal career who have passed away due to substance use disorder and it's heartbreaking because they don't get another chance to recover,” said Gay.

Working directly with drug users, Gay describes ARC’s mission as focused heavily on prevention and recovery. He encourages families to research Casey’s Law and options at ARC when navigating their loved ones’ addictions.

"We see people come to us in crisis and if they will stay with us, we'll see them come out with a career. We see that everyday,” said Gay.

According to Cerel, there’s just as much work to be done on the opposite end of prevention.

“There is more research needed to figure out people's needs when they're bereaved by an overdose and what can actually help them, and down the line, what can prevent their own overdoses or death by suicide or mental health difficulties,” said Cerel.

Cerel hopes the study is the first of many to send a message that you’re not alone, however you find yourself facing addiction.

“There are so many people that could benefit from even an acknowledgement, that losing someone to an overdose is unfortunately not uncommon and we really figuring out ways to help them.”

