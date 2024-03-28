Study: Some changing grocery shopping habits this Easter over inflation concerns

Prices have cooled since hitting record levels last year, but inflation is still making it tough for some to afford everyday purchases.

According to a recent study of 8,372 adults by the National Retail Federation, some people are changing up their grocery shopping habits this Easter because of inflation.

Still they expect spending to hit record levels of $22.4 billion this Easter, only second to spending in 2023.

Shannon Willard, a mother of two, knows what it's like to make adjustments because of inflation. For her, it's about balance.

"We may not eat meat as much because it can be kind of expensive," said Willard.

That balance is also what she says leadership tries to strike at Good Foods Co-Op Market in Lexington.

"We want everyone to be able to afford to shop in a healthy way," said Willard.

The market is owned by more than 8,000 people and sources products from over 100 local vendors.

"We try to keep things as reasonable as possible but also making sure that our producers are making a living wage and a fairly compensated," said Willard.

Willard says they are constantly comparing and looking to see where they can improve pricing.

She hopes those planning to spend will consider shopping at a store that supports the local economy.

"The majority of every dollar you're spending stays in Kentucky. It's not getting sent off to other states, other countries."

Willard says they're prepared with popular Easter menu items like ham, eggs, and potatoes, which have all but ham decreased in price since last year.

As long as you prep, it should be at least a cheaper Easter dinner than last year.