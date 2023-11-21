'That could be me': Community members grieve during Transgender Day of Remembrance vigil

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — LGBTQ+ community members and allies gathered on Monday for an annual vigil in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance.

Organizers read the names of each transgender or gender non-conforming person who died as a result of violence or suicide in the past year.

Emma Curtis was one of many in attendance on Monday evening, and as a transgender person herself, expressed her devastation over the number of lives lost, as well as fear for what's to come.

"We are facing an unprecedented assault on our rights, we are facing an unprecedented threat of violence. And what we really need is those in power to uplift us, not to speak on our behalf," Curtis said. "Every year, when I hear the list of names, it hits me like a ton of bricks because, as a trans person, I know that that could be me."

The Human Rights Campaign recently released its annual report on violence against trans and non-gender-conforming people. It found at least 26 people had been killed across the country in 2023.

The latest FBI data shows nationwide, 469 reported hate crimes were tied to a gender identity bias in 2022.

The Lexington vigil's lead organizer, Shannon Ashley, along with many others, expressed hope that one day, an annual remembrance vigil won't be necessary.

"Hopefully there will be a time when we don't have to do this anymore. But it makes me feel good that people care enough to come out and to remember those that have passed away," Ashley said.

Attendees called for change and for safety for transgender people in Kentucky and beyond.

"I ask you to see the humanity in transgender people," said Curtis. "We are your neighbors, we are your friends, we are your family, we are your fellow community members. We are Lexingtonians we are Kentuckians, we are just as deserving of every right that comes with that."

