What progress is taking place after spike of domestic violence in Lexington?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Since the record-breaking year of domestic homicides in Lexington in 2022, an increase in awareness has sparked advocacy and progress. In 2024, challenges continue to stand in the way.

Brianna May remembers when she was in the darkest place ever—running from California to Kentucky with an 18-month-old son and pregnant.

"I left a relationship, an extremely abusive relationship," said May.

She found solace and shelter at GreenHouse 17. But her confidence was shaken, and her independence was still threatened.

"When you think about the butterfly and the crystals, it's in total darkness alone, and that's how it felt. It feels like that for a lot of domestic violence survivors," said May.

Her abuser is now dead, and she has never felt more in control of her life.

"I pulled through, and we are completely free now from any worry about domestic violence. We have a house. I've remarried since," said May.

May's story is unique and public, but there are many silent stories as domestic violence remains a challenge for advocates and government agencies to track.

Action Taken:

In 2022, the Kentucky legislature passed Senate Bill 271 to codify how to track domestic violence in the state. Requirements were updated during the 2023 legislative session. Agencies like KSP, the Administration of the Courts, and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services must report their data to Zero V by July 1 every year.

In 2022, Lexington saw a record number of domestic violence homicides, and the Domestic and Sexual Violence Prevention Coalition restarted its fatality reviews.

As a result, they hired a full-time coordinator to connect children impacted with resources that can help them.

In 2023, the board, comprised of individuals, public and private groups, and agencies, started tracking protective orders and reported an average of seven filed daily in Fayette County.

They also launched the "It's Time" public education campaign.

Program Coordinator Stephanie Theaskton says they are seeing the impact of the increased awareness and education.

"I'm just so glad that people are paying attention to it," said Theaskton.

Challenges:

However, since the tracking just began, they are limited in comparing numbers.

"When you track one year, you don't have anything to really compare that to," she said.

There's also the impact of a need for more funding on services and resources agencies can offer.

"They've already had to cut back over the years the number of people providing services as the problem continues to grow," said Theakston. "I'm not sure where you make up that shortfall."

The Crime Victims Fund (CVF), established by the Victims of Crime Act of 1984, supports services for crime victims. According to the Office of Crime Victims, deposits have been steadily declining since 2018.

In February, the Sunshine Center in Frankfort said that the decreased funds are making it harder to provide services. The Sunshine Center recently sold its facility, which is used for housing for victims.

With help from the community and other non-profits, the center has put up some victims in hotels, and other arrangements have been made in shelters outside of Frankfort.

The process of getting a protective order has also been a long-standing challenge.

May said she had to be convinced by a court and officers that she deserved protection. She says it can be hard to convince those with power to act without evidence.

"I had to go above and beyond to show these things did occur and I am in danger," said May. "It was a lot of pushback. Even pushback of 'do you even really need another protection order for three years.'"

May now focuses on her family and advocacy as the owner of As You Wish Gemstones, a jewelry business.

Her business is where she now carefully creates unique pieces like butterflies that represent her story and give her a reason to share it.

"It was an open door to talk about those things and to make it a normal conversation through artwork," said May.