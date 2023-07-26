What to know about cardiac arrest after LeBron James' son, Bronny, collapses during practice

(LEX 18) — For the second time this year, the risks of cardiac arrest are becoming a national conversation.

Doctors say Bronny James suddenly collapsed during training on Tuesday, just months after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest. Local health leaders say it highlights the importance of awareness and preparedness.

Cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death in young athletes. According to the Mayo Health Clinic, between 1 in 50,000 and 1 in 80,000 young athletes suffer from cardiac arrest.

With tens of millions of young people playing sports annually, Dr. Elizabeth Hawse, Medical Doctor at Commonwealth Pediatrics, says parents should be curious about their child's risk.

"It doesn't mean the risk is great. It's about 2,000 kids a year, which is not insignificant, but if you think about how many kids there are in the United States, that's not a huge number either," said Hawse.

She says it's vital that parents correctly answer screening questions because they could save their athletes' lives.

"We need to talk more about it, and it's something the American Academy requires every year for every patient," said Hawse. "Not even patients who are playing sports."

In addition, Dr. Hawse advises everyone to learn CPR.

"People, bystanders, coaches, other parents need to know CPR and be prepared to administer it," said Hawse. "Every minute that you're lying there in cardiac arrest, you're drastically decreasing your chance of surviving a cardiac arrest."

Here are the four questions for you to ask at home:



Have you ever fainted, passed out, or had an unexplained seizure?

Have you ever had exercise-related chest pain or shortness of breath?

Has anyone in your family died of heart problems or unexpected death?

Are you related to anyone with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy?

After visiting a pediatrician like Dr. Hawse for a physical, specialty doctors like Shaun Mohan, MD, FHRS with UK Healthcare can take a closer look at your athlete's heart and determine their risk.

The pediatric cardiologist and electrophysiologist say their team has treated cardiac issues in young children and infants for heart issues, but it is relatively rare. Dr. Mohan has helped build a pediatric and congenital electrophysiology program at UK HealthCare.

"I would encourage parents to have the conversation with their kids about what happened with Bronny James. I really think teenagers are more aware than we give them credit for," said Mohan.