What's happening with the local restaurant industry post-pandemic?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The unpredictability of the economy has led to dozens of restaurants closing in Lexington. Despite challenges, others are open and hopeful for the future.

Whether they've been open for years or for just a few months, restaurants across Lexington are facing new challenges and feeling the impact of inflation.

This year will be Bella Notte's 26th year in business. The Italian restaurant opened in 1996 and has remained a favorite for locals even through the pandemic. Assistant General Manager Gleidys Salazar says they have been using their age and vendor connects to their advantage. They use local vendors for fresh ingredients.

"It's easy to connect with them. It's easy to contact them, easy to, you know, if you have questions, to make sure that someone going to answer that question," said Salazar.

Zundo Ramen and Izakaya opened months ago just across the parking lot. The modern and innovative Izakaya Japanese-inspired eatery is hoping their risks pay off. Right now, increasing prices and finding staff are their biggest challenges.

"Every week, when we got our invoice from the supplier, not for only one company but multiples, something are increasing," said manager Kate Wang.

One way they're addressing challenges is using robots to help with food and bubble tea table service.

"Just hold on there for now and be hopeful," said Wang.

Hopeful because over the past year, dozens of restaurants and eateries across Lexington have closed their doors. The exact number isn't being tracked because it's so fluid.

Nationwide, restaurants cite supply shortages, increased shipping and food costs, and lack of workers as their biggest challenges to staying open.

Industry expert, Stacy Roof, is president of the Kentucky Restaurant Association. She says profit margins are typically less than five percent for restaurants even before the pandemic and closures are a normal part of the business.

"A lot of times, it's not one particular thing. It could be a combination of things and it could be someone is just like - I'm done," explained Roof.

Roof says despite rising costs and uncertainty, people are still opening businesses and making it work.

"I just think we're all in transition, you know, we're trying to get used to whatever things are gonna look like short and long term and I just would ask customers to remain patient," Roof said.

