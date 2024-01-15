Watch Now
Lexington apartment complex catches fire for second time in a month

Posted at 5:57 PM, Jan 15, 2024
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Firefighters are responding to a fire at the Axis Apartments in Lexington for the second time in a month.

Crews were called to the apartment complex on Nicholasville Road at around 5:00 p.m. Monday. It's unclear what started the fire or if anyone was injured.

The apartment complex previously caught fire at around 10:30 a.m. on January 3. According to officials, they began working to put out the fire in a second-story unit, which could not be entered through the front.

No one was injured in the January 3 fire, and the unit was not occupied at the time.

