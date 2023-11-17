Lexington artist pledges to give half of proceeds to help with homelessness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A conceptional artist in Lexington is pledging to give away half the proceeds from his latest collection to support homelessness intervention.

Adam Taylor Brown, who goes by ATB, created "Souled" as a lifelong time-based work of art that he releases in waves. Each wave carries its message or purpose.

His latest, titled "Enough is Enough," aims to start a conversation about what it means to have or to be enough when time is finite. The collection is only available for 12 days before any unsold work is ceremoniously burned to ash.

"What is enough? That is the question I'm trying to ask, and it really does depend on your context," said ATB.

His artwork is featured in local entrepreneur Brian Luftman's luxury Airbnb, Bourbon Hous, in downtown Lexington, which makes it inaccessible to the public in person. Brown says that's part of the messaging behind his creation, making people think about their own conception of what is enough.

"We've got dueling context. On the one hand, proceeds from this wave will go to benefit those who do not have enough objectively. On the other hand, it's installed in a luxury Airbnb," said ATB.

ATB has already committed to donating half the proceeds from selling his twelve pieces to the Hope Center.

The 12 identical pieces of work are sold separately, one after the other. The first piece has a value of $6, the next $12, doubling until the final piece is sold.

The Hope Center will receive half the proceeds from each piece. However, the 12th piece, worth $12,288, will go entirely to the non-profit if sold.

If the entire collection sells, the Hope Center estimates the total could provide more than 4,000 meals, nearly six months of operations for the public health clinic, or over 500 nights of lodging for those experiencing homelessness.

"It's about to get really cold, and it becomes harder and harder to turn a blind eye to this, so any awareness that art can bring to a problem like homelessness and potentially offer some small solution to, I think is worth pursuing," said ATB.

To participate, visit www.souled.art.