Lexington auto shop shares how to save money on gas with car maintenance

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As the average price of gas in Lexington approaches $4 a gallon, drivers might be looking for ways to save.

Those savings can start before you even get to the pump, according to auto mechanics at Meineke.

“Everyone's complaining about gas costs,” said Charlie Jones, the general manager at the auto shop. “It's expensive.”

His crew knows cars, so we asked them for advice on saving gas money.

According to Jones, it starts with proper car maintenance. That means keeping an eye on the check engine light.

“There's hundreds of reasons why the check engine light can come on, but anything related to performance as far as misfiring, will cause the car to run poorly on fuel economy,” Jones said.

He also recommends frequent oil changes, proper spark plug maintenance, and tires with good tread and pressure. Without proper air, tires won’t roll as easily, meaning your vehicle will work harder to move.

These adjustments may seem minor but can pay off big-time, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. The agency estimates fixing a serious maintenance issue can improve gas mileage by as much as 40%.

Meanwhile, a good tune-up could mean savings of $0.14 a gallon, while keeping tires inflated correctly could save up to $0.02 a gallon.

