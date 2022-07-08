Lexington bagpiper helps Floyd County say goodbye to fallen officers

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — As Floyd County lays three officers to rest this week, a Lexington man has been there to help them say goodbye to each of them.

Will Young is an officer at Transylvania University and a bagpiper with the Lexington Metro Honor Guard. He's been with the organization since 2007.

"You just saw all the emotion and things, it's like, 'What can I do to help?" Young said.

Will has played bagpipes at each funeral this week - for Deputy William Petry, Captain Ralph Frasure, and Officer Jacob Chaffins. Police officers came from as far away as Boston for Officer Chaffins' service today.

"God forbid something happens to me, or one of the other officers, for my family to come out and show that people do care, you know, that you're not going to be forgotten, that you're not just a name and a badge. You're actually a person that has family, that people love you," said Edward Gately, an officer with the Boston Police Department.

"I think, each day we come home, we have an appreciation for life, just that we made it home that day," said Sgt. Gary Thurman of the Lexington Police Department.

There will be one final memorial service Friday night for K9 Drago, of the Floyd County Sheriff's Office.