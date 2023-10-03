Lexington-based recovery org receives $1 million from state opioid settlement funds

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington-based organization dedicated to supporting those in recovery from addiction is receiving a million-dollar grant from the state's opioid settlement funding.

Last year, Kentucky received more than $842 million in settlements with opioid companies that were found to contribute to the opioid epidemic.

On Monday, state Attorney General Daniel Cameron said $13.9 million of that funding would be shared with certain community organizations dedicated to opioid treatment, prevention and recovery.

Voices of Hope was one of those organizations.

'Voices' serves as an outreach and community center for those in recovery from addiction.

The grant funding will be used to expand its hours and add more peer recovery coaches to offer additional support to those in need.

Currently, the Voices of Hope Recovery Community Center, located at 644 N. Broadway, is open Monday through Friday. With the new funding, the center will be able to stay open seven days a week.

It comes after managers were particularly moved by a note left on the center's door one weekend.

"They noticed a note on the door when they came in after the weekend and someone said, 'I really needed help. I wish you guys were open,'" said program director Jimmy Chadwell.

Chadwell, who is a person in recovery himself, said having more resources for those in recovery will be a large asset to the community.

"I think it really speaks volumes to what Kentucky as a state is willing to fund and put effort into in general," Chadwell said.

In 2022, more than 2,000 people in Kentucky died of a drug overdose. According to the attorney general's office, drug overdose deaths in the state have risen 60% since 2019.

Advocates are hopeful the added funding and resources will help address the crisis.

Voices of Hope offers peer coaching, support meetings and employment assistance, among other resources. You can learn more about Voiceshere.