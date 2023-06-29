Lexington celebrates 20 years as Kentucky's first smoke-free community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — This week marks two decades since the passage of Lexington's historic smoke-free ordinance.

At that time, it was the first of its kind anywhere in the South or Midwest.

"It was pretty groundbreaking to have a city go smoke-free that covered restaurants and bars," said Dr. Ellen Hahn with the Kentucky Center for Smoke-free Policy. She was involved in the push for a smoke-free city.

Council members voted 11 to three to enact the ordinance on July 1st, 2003. The policy was later expanded to cover all workplaces and e-cigarettes.

Dr. Hahn told LEX 18 while the change was not without controversy, the past two decades prove it was the right choice.

Research done at the local level shows a 23% decline in heart attacks among women, a 91% decrease in indoor air pollution, and an estimated $21 million in annual health care savings.

Close to 60 Kentucky municipalities have gone smoke-free since Lexington's law passed. Recently that included Owsley, Knott and Perry Counties, as well as three small towns in Campbell County. Dr. Hahn hopes even more communities do the same.

"I think it's time," she said. "I think it's time other communities say, 'We can do it too.' We're not going to lose business. There's really no downside. It's a very common-sense kind of law, doesn't cost anything."

Thursday evening, Lexington city leaders are celebrating the ordinance at city hall.