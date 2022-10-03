Lexington city leaders to hold community forum on gun violence Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — City leaders are planning to meet with members of the community Monday evening to discuss possible solutions as violence continues in Lexington.

Councilmember Preston Worley, Police Chief Lawrence Weathers, Judge John Tackett, and Devine Carama will host a community forum on violence.

This forum comes after another shooting over the weekend on Cheapside Street near Fifth Third Pavilion.

Officers say a man was shot after a fight early Sunday morning. A 28-year-old man was arrested in connection to the shooting.

There have been 37 homicides in Lexington this year, 32 of which have been gun-related. Seven of the victims were 25 or younger, with the youngest victim being only 10 years old.

Mayor Linda Gorton spoke about the issue at a mayoral forum in September.

"What we are seeing today is a shift in our society. Guns are in the hands of criminals who have ill intent. I just want to put that out there," Gorton said.

The mayor says One Lexington and partnerships throughout the community are working but the city has also seen a rise in domestic violence.

Monday's forum is taking place at East Side Lexington Public Library from 5:30-7 p.m.