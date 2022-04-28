Lexington commemorates Crime Victims' Right's Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — This week marks more than four decades of National Crime Victims' Rights Week.

City leaders, police, advocates, crime victims, and victims' families gathered Thursday on the lawn of the Fayette Circuit Courthouse to recognize victims and the people working to help them get justice.

The theme of this year’s rally was Rights, Access, and Equity for All Victims. The theme underscores the importance of helping crime survivors find their justice by enforcing victims’ rights, expanding access to services, and upholding principles of equity and inclusivity for all.

The event feature multiple speakers, including Dr. Emily Bonistall Postel, the State Director of Marsy’s Law for Kentucky. Two years ago, voters overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment that gave constitutional level rights to victims of crime. Supporters say Marsy’s Law ensures the inclusion, participation, and respect of victims and their families in the criminal justice system.

"You are not just a victim...you are an angel living forever." said Devine Carama of ONE Lexington. He shared a poem he wrote from the perspective of a victim of a crime who lost a loved one to the same crime.

Speakers resolved to continue fighting for the rights of crime victims in Kentucky.