Lexington continues downtown safety efforts ahead of Breeders’ Cup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The city of Lexington says it will continue to identify steps that began last year to make downtown safer ahead of Breeders' Cup in November.

According to the city, numerous steps have been taken to improve safety, including an increased public safety presence downtown, closing Tandy Park Centennial Park an hour earlier at 2 a.m., new signage and improved lighting at Tandy, new lighting in parking lots, and restricted on-street parking along Short Street near the park.

“More police and deputies from the Sheriff’s Office are present downtown, a request heard from business owners and the community at large. They have been especially helpful on weekends, and will be invaluable during the Breeders’ Cup Festival,” Mayor Linda Gorton said.

The city says it continues to work with downtown business owners through a Downtown Safety Work Group to identify additional steps to improve safety.

“Our downtown businesses have been very supportive and helpful,” Gorton said.

The Downtown Lexington Management District is providing funding for increased public safety presence in the downtown area, according to city officials.

Mayor Gorton included additional funding for police overtime during the Breeders’ Cup Festival in her FY23 budget, which was approved by the Urban County Council.

The Breeders' Cup races are set for November 4 and 5. The Breeders’ Cup Festival will be held October 30 through November 5.

The schedule for Breeders’ Cup Festival events is available at www.breederscupfestival.com.