Lexington councilmembers hold code enforcement town halls

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — People upset about code enforcement practices had the chance to express themselves at a town hall in Lexington Thursday evening.

"It is our job to listen to you and take your input and use that when we are creating ordinances," said Sixth District Councilmember Denise Gray.

Gray and Second District Councilmember Shayla Lynch heard from several people who said there's an imbalance in code enforcement violations across the city.

"What's basically against code on one side of town is not necessarily the same on another side of town," Gray said.

"As council, maybe you all need to either give code enforcement more money so they can buy gas or a GPS system because they get stuck in the first district," Robert Hodge told the councilmembers during the meeting.

Hodge says he's been frustrated by the issue.

"They will come in and look at my house and then turn around and look at eight other houses. Those other eight was not complaint-driven, but they would look at them and write them up," Hodge said.

This was the first of a series of town hall events the council members are hosting. Gray said they plan to take the input back to city hall to see about developing new guidance down the road.

"If we're not involving the people and getting their point of view, then what are we doing this for?" Gray said.

The remaining town halls are scheduled for: