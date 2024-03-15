Lexington councilwoman pleads not guilty to charges stemming from arrest at AT&T store

Lexington-Fayette Urban County councilwoman Tayna Fogle plead not guilty to charges stemming from an arrest at a local AT&T store on Sunday.

Her attorney, Daniel Whitley, said they hoped the case would be dismissed, but instead said, "they'll fight it to the end."

Dozens of people joined Fogle at her arraignment on Friday to show support.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at the AT&T store on Richmond Road on March 10, where she was arrested after "refusing" to leave the store after being asked to do so several times by a manager.

According to an arrest citation, an officer arrived and also asked Fogle to leave but she continued ignoring the officer and talking to the manager.

Police say that Fogle "snatched her arm in an aggressive manner" and appeared as if she was going to "strike" the officer after the officer placed his hand on her to escort her out of the store after she began to leave but stopped to talk with the manager.

The officer then told her that she was under arrest, to which Fogle replied, "I am not under arrest."

The citation says that Fogle ignored the officer's attempt to place her in handcuffs but was restrained with the assistance of a second officer.

