Lexington couple riding out Hurricane Ian in Nokomis, Florida

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington couple Todd and Tiffin Woosley had no intention of being in Florida when Hurricane Ian hit, but they said they ended up stranded there.

Wednesday, as wind and rain started to bear down on them, they were nervous but making the best of things.

The Woosleys were in Southwest Florida, hoping to expand Todd's Lexington-based Electric Express business. They had planned to fly home earlier in the week, but those plans were derailed.

"We were supposed to fly out, but they canceled our flight, so we're here," Tiffin Woosley said. "We tried to get a rental car, and they pretty much laughed and said, 'Yeah, there's none of those', so now we're here, and they've rescheduled our flight for Saturday,"

They are at a friend's house in Nokomis, hoping to ride things out as safely as possible. LEX 18 chatted with the couple just before Hurricane Ian made landfall as heavy wind and torrential rain moved into their area. Todd said the canal behind the house was rising quickly.

"When it started, it was about four feet below the docks, and now it is above the docks," he said.

Todd said the neighborhood was mostly empty as people who were able to evacuate got away before the storm moved in. Now, as the wind howls and the water rises, they're hoping for the best.

"We put the happy smiles on our faces, but we're pretty nervous, especially when things are breaking around us and trees flying around, it can be very nervous," he said.