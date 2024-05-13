Lexington Craft Beer Week brings collaboration between local brewers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — This week, brewers across Lexington are putting the craft in craft beer. Lexington Craft Beer Week takes place this week, lasting from now until next Sunday.

“Craft beer week just allows us to look a little more big picture of us as an industry,” Jesse Brasher, Director of Operations at West Sixth Brewing said.

“It’s definitely a big community,” said bartender Izzy Perez at Mirror Twin Brewing. “Everyone helps each other out, no matter if we’re a separate business or something like that. People come and try our beers, we talk, we collab, we share our ideas."

One of these collaborations takes place between West Sixth Brewing and Country Boy Brewing.

“We get together, our brewers get together and just pitch ideas every year for a new, cool collab beer,” Brasher said. “This is the 12th anniversary of our Country Western series. A little country, a little western.”

Partnerships like these exist all across town. Brasher told us West Sixth has a partnership with The Void Sake Co. this year as well.

“It’s a rising tide situation,” Brasher said. “If we work together, we’re bringing attention to all the really great craft beer that’s being brewed here in Lexington. It’s a win-win for everybody.”

“It’s a lot of fun,” said Perez. “We’re a big family, everyone knows everyone, and we all have a little competition, like, ‘oh, we have the same beer at both these breweries, but who’s gonna sell the most?’”

Perez added, “A lot of people who don’t like beer like find the courage to come do it, because it’s like a big celebration.”

Lexington Craft Beer week continues until next Sunday, May 19. Eight locations are participating. To learn more about the locations and the special events they have, visit www.lexbeerscene.com/lcbw

