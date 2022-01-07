Lexington crews continue snow treatment efforts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Thursday, January 7, 2022 marked the seventh snowiest day in Lexington's weather records with nearly 10 inches of snow in places.

City crews are continuing to work around the clock to treat the roads, according to Rob Allen, Director of Streets & Roads.

Crews worked overnight treating all rank 1 and approximately half of the rank 2 roads in accordance with the City’s snow plan.

Employees of Waste Management, Sanitary Sewer, Environmental Services, Code Enforcement, Sewer Treatment, and Parks are also assisting with snow removal.

The day shift used 600 tons of salt in yesterday’s road treatment efforts; numbers from the night shift were not yet available. Workers will continue 12-hours shifts until all ranked roads have been treated.

Motorists are urged to not travel unless absolutely necessary. If you must drive, slow down, increase your braking distance, and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Since midnight, Lexington Police Department has responded to one non-injury collision, four motorist assists, and three traffic hazards.

Lexington Police Dept. is temporarily suspending reporting non-injury collisions in Fayette County.

There will be no garbage pick-up Friday. Pick-ups will instead be made Wednesday, Jan. 12. On Saturday, Jan. 8, Waste Management will service downtown, emergencies, and any Thursday pick-ups that weren’t completed because of weather.

The Free Trash Disposal Day planned for Saturday, Jan. 8 will be rescheduled for a later date.

Non-emergency City offices that are not involved in snow removal will be closed Friday, Jan. 7 because of weather conditions.

The Lexington Senior Center will be closed Friday, Jan. 7.

The Family Care Center will be closed Friday. The UK Clinic will operate normal hours, but patients are advised to call ahead just to be sure.

The Samuel Brown Health Center and City Employee Pharmacy will open at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 7.

With the cold weather, residents are reminded that prolonged exposure to dangerous cold temperatures can put pets in danger. If you believe you have witnessed the mistreatment, neglect or abuse of an animal, contact Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control at (859) 255-9033 ext. 221. Your contact information will be kept confidential.