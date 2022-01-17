Lexington crews continue to treat roadways

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Accumulating snow from Sunday's winter storm could create challenging driving conditions Monday.

City crews continue to treat roadways per the city’s snow plan.

Main roads are mostly clear. The main roads within subdivisions have been treated, but are still snow-covered. Feeder roads to the main roads are passable but there is a lot of slush on them. Motorists should use caution as there are some slushy spots, especially in low-lying areas.

As with any winter weather event, travel is not encouraged unless necessary. For those who must travel, it is advised to drive slowly, increase following distance, always wear your seat belt, and ensure that everyone else in your vehicle is buckled up as well.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom March scheduled for Monday has been canceled due to the weather.

No waste collections will be made Monday as the city is closed for the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. Residents that normally receive curbside pickup Monday will be serviced Wednesday, Jan. 19. Any change to the Tuesday collection schedule will be announced Monday.

