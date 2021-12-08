Lexington family remembers Ramon "Bus" Pennie

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — While the death investigation continues, the family of Ramon "Bus" Pennie shared how they want him to be remembered.

No matter how it happens, when a loved one dies the hurt feels the same.

"You never know how bad it hurts until you walk in someone else's shoes. And when you do that, you will find out that it's hurtful," said Nena Middleton, Pennie's cousin.

Pennie was 51-years-old and a father of five. His oldest daughter Keira Pennie says they were inseparable.

"You see him, you see one of us," said Keira. "He was a comedian for sure. I mean, he's the life of the party. Could make you laugh in every situation."

Middleton says everyone knew Bus as a family man.

"He loves his family. And everybody loved him. He would no matter where he was, he would always say 'hey, cuz love you and pray for me'," said Middleton.

She says he picked up the nickname 'Bus' in high school because of his football skills.

"He played football for Bryan Station High. So, he was a good football player. So, he just knocked people down. So, I guess like Bus, keep on rolling," said Middleton.

The family is relying on their faith during this time.

"It hurts, but I do know my daddy knows the Lord, so I know he's protected through whatever," said Keira.

They're also hoping justice is served.

"I just wish something could be done to stop all this. It needs to stop," said Middleton.

Right now, the family is asking for prayers, as they work with the police to figure out what happened and why.