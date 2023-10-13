Lexington-Fayette County Health Department offering free flu shots

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's that time of year when people might start feeling more sore throats, runny noses, and muscle aches. The 2023-24 flu season is upon us and Lexington health officials hope to keep numbers lower than last year.

"This year, we have 10 lab-confirmed cases. Last year, we had roughly around 3,500 reported lab cases," said Victoria Rusk, spokesperson for the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. "

We really do not want to get to those numbers again this year, so to prevent that from happening, we are really encouraging everyone to come and get their flu shot today."

Thursday evening, they hosted a free flu shot clinic at Central Baptist Church with 500 doses of the flu vaccine available. They're also giving free shots to anyone who's uninsured or underinsured at their public health clinic on Newtown Pike. If you want to get a vaccine there, you'll need to schedule it ahead of time. Please call 859-288-2483 Monday-Thursday to make an appointment.

"We want to protect Lexington and help Lexington be well this flu season. Anyone from the age of six months and older, we recommend that you come here and get your vaccination," Rusk said.

