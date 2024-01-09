Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reports increase in overdose-related deaths

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting an increase in overdose-related deaths.

According to LFCHD, there is an unusually high number of nonfatal drug overdoses, with 29 being reported for January 4 through 7. The health department says the week prior was 17.

The health department wants to remind people of the importance of carrying naloxone, which can be used to reverse opioid overdoses.

LFCHD says their Harm Reduction Program provides naloxone to anyone needing it. The kits are available at 650 Newtown Pike on Mondays and Thursdays from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Wednesdays from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.