Lexington-Fayette NAACP says they have 'grave concerns' with FCPS superintendent search

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Over the weekend, the Lexington-Fayette National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) sent a letter to the Fayette County School Board raising "grave concerns" about the superintendent search process.

The Fayette County Board of Education plans to announce three to five candidates for the FCPS superintendent Monday, May 24 before the regularly scheduled board meeting. Once announced, the school board plans to hold public virtual forums to meet candidates for the next superintendent. The forums are slated to take place online Wednesday, May 26, and Thursday, May 27 between 4:30 and 8 p.m. ET.

The Lexington-Fayette NAACP does not feel this gives the community adequate time to consider the candidates.

"Final candidates will be announced at the school board meeting on May 24, with just one week for public comment," said Shambra Mulder, chair of the NAACP Education Committee. "Otherwise, there are only two opportunities for the community to provide feedback through virtual meetings."

The letter stated how the district has safely returned to in-person classes, ceremonies, and other activities and how the school board should follow suit with superintendent candidate forums. The Lexington NAACP also notes the need for diversity among the school board.

FCPS is a district where half of the student body is racially diverse (Black, Hispanic, and Asian), but the school board has no diverse representation. The Lexington-Fayette NAACP says the current superintendent search plan does not prioritize the need for the community to interact with candidates prior to the final selection decision by the school board.

The group calls for a week extension on the meetings so that the candidates can be met in person over two weeks instead of one week, which includes a national holiday weekend.

"We petition the school board to schedule in-person meetings with the candidates and key community stakeholders including parents, school staff, students, and community leaders," said Mudler. "This step would demonstrate that the board wants diverse community input. Such reframing of the interview process would communicate that the school board respects community input and wants the next superintendent to collaboratively work with the school board and the entire community."

